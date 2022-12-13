Gooch re-appointed OR Mayor, Dodson Mayor pro tem

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

Monday night, incumbent Mayor Warren Gooch was reappointed by his fellow Oak Ridge City Council members to a fifth two-year term in that office. Unlike many cities in our area, in Oak Ridge, the Mayor and Mayor pro tem are chosen by the City Council from among its ranks every two years following municipal elections. Gooch was unopposed for another term.

Council member Jim Dodson was appointed Mayor pro tem—or Vice Mayor—by a 4-3 vote of the Council, narrowly defeating Chuck Hope. Dodson will succeed Rick Chinn, who did not seek re-election to the Council in November’s election.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TN AG announces state share of opioid settlement

(TN AG press release) Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that he has finalized …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.