Gooch re-appointed OR Mayor, Dodson Mayor pro tem

Monday night, incumbent Mayor Warren Gooch was reappointed by his fellow Oak Ridge City Council members to a fifth two-year term in that office. Unlike many cities in our area, in Oak Ridge, the Mayor and Mayor pro tem are chosen by the City Council from among its ranks every two years following municipal elections. Gooch was unopposed for another term.

Council member Jim Dodson was appointed Mayor pro tem—or Vice Mayor—by a 4-3 vote of the Council, narrowly defeating Chuck Hope. Dodson will succeed Rick Chinn, who did not seek re-election to the Council in November’s election.