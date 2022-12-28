Glen Birmley, age 82, of Harriman, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born February 12, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia but has made his home in Roane County since serving in the military. He was a retired truck driver for ETHRA. Glen enjoyed watching television. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Jesse Birmley.

SURVIVORS

Wife Carolyn Birmley of Harriman

Children Michael Birmley of Kingston

Michelle Birmley of Kingston

Step-sons Jeffery Stewart of Harriman

Richard Stewart of Harriman

Several grandchildren, extended family members and friends

Glen was cremated at his request and no services will be held.

