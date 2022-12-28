Glen Birmley, age 82, of Harriman

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Glen Birmley, age 82, of Harriman, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born February 12, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia but has made his home in Roane County since serving in the military. He was a retired truck driver for ETHRA. Glen enjoyed watching television. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Jesse Birmley.

SURVIVORS

Wife Carolyn Birmley of Harriman

Children Michael Birmley of Kingston

Michelle Birmley of Kingston

Step-sons Jeffery Stewart of Harriman

Richard Stewart of Harriman

Several grandchildren, extended family members and friends

Glen was cremated at his request and no services will be held.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston proudly serving the Birmley family.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Connie Louise Nolan

Connie Louise Nolan, born August 9, 1946, to Arizona McGhee Thomas, gained her heavenly angel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.