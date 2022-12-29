Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, age 88, formerly of Briceville

Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, age 88, formerly of Briceville, Tn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Signature of Rockwood. Gladys was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church in Halls,TN. Gladys was a strong minded individual throughout life. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin & Martha Harness Duncan, brothers Joe Duncan, Lawrence Duncan, sister Sadie Jenes, daughter Sharon Thomas, niece Shelvy Jenes. Gladys is survived by:

Sister                                                Nellie Allen

Brother                                             Houston Duncan & Jill

Special Niece and Nephew            Kim and Roger Gregg

A special Thank You to the staff of Signature of Rockwood

Visitation: 1:30PM – 2:30PM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service:  2:30PM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Ault officiating.

Interment: 4:00PM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

