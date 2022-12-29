Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, age 88, formerly of Briceville, Tn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Signature of Rockwood. Gladys was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church in Halls,TN. Gladys was a strong minded individual throughout life. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin & Martha Harness Duncan, brothers Joe Duncan, Lawrence Duncan, sister Sadie Jenes, daughter Sharon Thomas, niece Shelvy Jenes. Gladys is survived by:

Sister Nellie Allen

Brother Houston Duncan & Jill

Special Niece and Nephew Kim and Roger Gregg

A special Thank You to the staff of Signature of Rockwood

Visitation: 1:30PM – 2:30PM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 2:30PM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Ault officiating.

Interment: 4:00PM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.