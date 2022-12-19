Gina “Sissy” Kite Todd, age 52 of Clinton

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 44 Views

Gina “Sissy” Kite Todd, age 52 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Sissy was born on April 20, 1970. She was a graduate of the Kentucky Mission Bible Training Center, of which she was very proud. Sissy is preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Golden and her son, David Leach.

Like the butterfly I will be transformed, where anything is possible, we might walk on water and fly like butterflies! 1 Corinthians 15:40

Survivors:

Daughter   Brittney Godfrey and husband Dixon

Brother   Gary Kite and wife Jackie

Father   Charles Kite

Special Aunt   Georgia Golden

Special Cousins  Bobby, Barb, and Elaine 

Special Friend   Jeff Jackson

And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Kentucky Mission Bible Training Center for their wonderful support, compassion, and care toward Sissy.

At this time, no services are scheduled.

You may also view Gina’s obituary at http://www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Linda Rose Reynolds, age 96, of Harriman

Mrs. Linda Rose Reynolds, age 96, of Harriman passed away, Friday December 16, 2022 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.