Gina “Sissy” Kite Todd, age 52 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Sissy was born on April 20, 1970. She was a graduate of the Kentucky Mission Bible Training Center, of which she was very proud. Sissy is preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Golden and her son, David Leach.

Like the butterfly I will be transformed, where anything is possible, we might walk on water and fly like butterflies! 1 Corinthians 15:40

Survivors:

Daughter Brittney Godfrey and husband Dixon

Brother Gary Kite and wife Jackie

Father Charles Kite

Special Aunt Georgia Golden

Special Cousins Bobby, Barb, and Elaine

Special Friend Jeff Jackson

And a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Kentucky Mission Bible Training Center for their wonderful support, compassion, and care toward Sissy.

At this time, no services are scheduled.

You may also view Gina’s obituary at http://www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.