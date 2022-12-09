Friday features full slate of high school hoops

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, FRIDAY 12/9/22

  • Halls at Clinton (WYSH, coverage begins with updates during Trading Time Primetime and continues on the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press)
  • Scott at Anderson County…Mavs’ first home game since the football team won its first-ever Class 4A State Championship, so expect a boisterous and happy crowd.
  • Oak Ridge at Central
  • Powell at West
  • Campbell County at Karns
  • Clay County at Jellico
  • Sweetwater at Kingston
  • Coalfield at Oneida
  • Harriman at Sunbright
  • Midway at Oakdale
  • Greenback at Rockwood
  • Gatlinburg-Pittman at Union County

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

