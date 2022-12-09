Friday features full slate of high school hoops

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, FRIDAY 12/9/22
- Halls at Clinton (WYSH, coverage begins with updates during Trading Time Primetime and continues on the Lowe’s Tows Full Court Press)
- Scott at Anderson County…Mavs’ first home game since the football team won its first-ever Class 4A State Championship, so expect a boisterous and happy crowd.
- Oak Ridge at Central
- Powell at West
- Campbell County at Karns
- Clay County at Jellico
- Sweetwater at Kingston
- Coalfield at Oneida
- Harriman at Sunbright
- Midway at Oakdale
- Greenback at Rockwood
- Gatlinburg-Pittman at Union County