Flooding issues, weather concerns cancel ‘Candlelight Christmas’ at Museum of Appalachia

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

Officials with the Museum of Appalachia in Norris have announced that the annual “Candlelight Christmas” event that had been scheduled for both tonight (Friday, December 9th), and Saturday (12/10) has been canceled due to flooding on the Museum grounds and the likelihood of more rain this weekend.

In a social media post, Museum officials wrote, “It saddens us greatly to have to cancel this beloved event, but the safety of our guests must always come first. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

Officials say that if you had already purchased a ticket for this year’s Candlelight Christmas, that you are “welcome and encouraged” to use that ticket to gain admission to one of the Museum’s 2023 events, including Sheep Shearing Days, the Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration, or even next year’s Candlelight Christmas.

You can also just use the ticket to tour the Museum on a non-event day. For those who might just want to consider your ticket purchase a donation to the Museum, a non-profit organization, officials offered their gratitude. However, for those who would prefer a refund, send an e-mail to museum@museumofappalachia.org or call us at 865-494-7680 to get the process started.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

New superintendent named at Manhattan Project National Historical Park

(NPS press release) National Park Service (NPS) Acting Regional Director Kate Hammond announced the selection …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.