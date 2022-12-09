Flooding issues, weather concerns cancel ‘Candlelight Christmas’ at Museum of Appalachia

Officials with the Museum of Appalachia in Norris have announced that the annual “Candlelight Christmas” event that had been scheduled for both tonight (Friday, December 9th), and Saturday (12/10) has been canceled due to flooding on the Museum grounds and the likelihood of more rain this weekend.

In a social media post, Museum officials wrote, “It saddens us greatly to have to cancel this beloved event, but the safety of our guests must always come first. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

Officials say that if you had already purchased a ticket for this year’s Candlelight Christmas, that you are “welcome and encouraged” to use that ticket to gain admission to one of the Museum’s 2023 events, including Sheep Shearing Days, the Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration, or even next year’s Candlelight Christmas.

You can also just use the ticket to tour the Museum on a non-event day. For those who might just want to consider your ticket purchase a donation to the Museum, a non-profit organization, officials offered their gratitude. However, for those who would prefer a refund, send an e-mail to museum@museumofappalachia.org or call us at 865-494-7680 to get the process started.