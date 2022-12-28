Faustine Heiser, beloved mother and grandmother, departed this life on December 25th, 2022. Faustine was born on May 4, 1941, to the late Nadine and Foister Miracle.

Faustine drove for Mayes Bus Lines for over 35 years, transporting Powell schools, band, and athletics. She enjoyed her job and acquired many additional “children” during her tenure as a driver. She took great pride in her work. Faustine was very much a caregiver. She helped raise her siblings and cared for several of them in their final days. Faustine and Sam had an open-door policy in their home and welcomed all of their grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family and friends with open arms. Faustine’s sharp wit and sense of humor was memorable to all she met, and no one ever forgot their first encounter with her. Her tough exterior hid behind it a heart of gold. She cared for her family with well-intended love and gave of herself, even to those not related by blood, beyond compare. When it came to her family and friends, she was a force to be reckoned with. She departed this life to join her sorely missed husband and daughter and will be remembered forever by those she left behind.

Faustine is preceded in death by beloved husband of 63 years, Samuel Heiser, and cherished daughter, Cathy Heiser. Siblings: David, Joyce, Linda, Sammy, Gerald, and Larry. Faustine is survived by her children, Mike Ridge (Debbie) and Elizabeth Monroe (Allen). Grandchildren: Tim (Alicia), Jennifer (Mike), April (Trey), Adam (Lauren), Samantha (Davis), Mikey (Teresa), and Douglas. Great grandchildren: Caleb, Emily, Austin, Ryan, Kennedy, Hendrix, Sterling, Anna Grace, Jonathan, and Layla. Siblings: Dewayne, Butch, and Geri Miracle and Sister-in-law Mary Sharp Special family: the Qualls family, April Gibson, and Sharon Miracle. And a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Please join us in remembrance as we receive friends on Thursday, December 29th at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 with service to follow. Faustine will be laid to rest in the Heiser Family Cemetery on Friday, December 30th at 2:00. www.holleygamble.com