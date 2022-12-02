Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 16 Views

Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs, passed away on November 30,2022 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville.  Emma Sue was born December 28, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Braden and Margaret Daugherty.  She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and enjoyed thrift store shopping, flowers, making candy, and watching deer. In addition to her parents, Emma Sue is preceded in death by her son: Hank Patterson, grandson Matthew Hank Wilson, father of her children Henion Patterson, sisters Blanche Smith, Lula Mae Cox, Inez Braden, Charlotte Braden, and brothers Cleve, Lester, and Charles Ed Braden.

Survivors

Daughters                           Sheila Patterson Ford and husband Bill of Oliver Springs

                                                Penny Patterson Crace and husband Mark of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren                   Keith Wilson and wife Amber

                                                Ryan Carter and wife Mindy

                                                Brock Carter

Step Granddaughter      Shannon Weatherford and husband Zach

Step  Grandson                 Brian Crace

Great Grandchildren      Jackson Wilson and Lexee Wilson

                                                Kyla Carter, Preston Carter, and Chloe Carter

                                                MaKenna Weatherford, Ellie Weatherford, Barrett Weatherford and Carter                                                        Weatherford

Sisters                                   Shelby Jean Duncan of Clinton

                                                Nancy Morgan and husband Junior of Oliver                           Springs

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jim Ault and Rev. Nicky Braden officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 1:15 PM, Sunday, December 4, 2022 to go in procession to Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service.

You may also view Emma Sue’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City

Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.