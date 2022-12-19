Edward Lee Ferguson, age 60, of Lake City passed away on December 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 18, 1962 to the late Billy and Imogene Broyles Ferguson. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Willow Brook Baptist Church. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ricky Ferguson. Eddie is survived by:

Sisters Angie Ferguson

Andrea Ferguson

Nephew Colby Ferguson

Hunter Ferguson

Teddy and Monica Ferguson

Niece Tabitha and John Bunch

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 4:00PM – 6:00PM, Monday December 19, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: 11:00AM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Meredith Cemetery with Rev. C.H. Baird officiating at Meredith Cemetery in Pioneer, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.