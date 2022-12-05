Edward (“Ed”) L. Chabot, age 79, of the Claxton Community

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 34 Views

Edward (“Ed”) L. Chabot, age 79, of the Claxton Community passed away peacefully in his home on November 29, 2022. Born on October 10, 1943, to Emilien and Eva Chabot in Texas, Ed served as electrician and avionics technician in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and subsequently made his home in Tennessee where he worked at Tennelec and Y-12.

Ed loved racing slot cars, stock cars, and Jeeps, and when he wasn’t racing, he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and being with family and friends. He and his wife of 47 years, Violet Chabot, loved spending their time together travelling and square dancing.  

Edward Chabot is survived by his wife Violet Chabot, his daughters Angel Chabot and Karen (Trent) Mayo, his stepson Shawn (Rebekah) Hatmaker, several foster children, and grandchildren Laura Mayo and Isabella Simcox. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Diane Shelby, and his grandson Nathan Mayo.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at the Claxton Community Center on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5 – 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department or the Anderson County Rescue Squad.

The family also extends special thanks to the nurses and caretakers who cared for Ed the last couple years of his life. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Amberly Brasher

Amberly Brasher went to be with the Lord and to follow her loving husband on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.