Dragons drop 2023 football schedule, Crosstown Showdown set to return

Clinton High School released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday.

The schedule features matchups against each of the last two Class 5A state champions, and a return to the schedule of the Crosstown Showdown between the Dragons and newly-crowned 4A state champions, the Anderson County Mavericks.

The combined records this season of the 10 teams the Dragons will face in 2023 is 77-44, but 77-34 if you remove Scott’s winless season from the equation.

2023 also brings new Region foes as realignment changed some things around. Clinton’s Region mates remain Campbell County, Karns, Lenoir City, and Oak Ridge and next year, Powell moves out and Heritage slides in.

Despite Powell leaving Region 2-5A, they remain on the schedule.

The Dragons open their six-game home slate on August 18th against 6A Cleveland, which went 9-3 in 2022 and beat Maryville in the regular season.

Next up will be West, which just capped off its first-ever 15-0 season with a 5A state title, and who pays a visit to Clinton August 25th.

The Dragons’ first road game of the season will be at the Scott Highlanders, who are coming off an 0-10 campaign.

The Dragons travel to Campbell County (5-6 in 2022) on September 8th, then visit 2021 5A champion Powell (11-3) on September 15th.

Clinton returns home to face Oak Ridge (7-6) on September 22nd, and stays home on Thursday, September 28th to face 4A champion Anderson County (15-0) for the first time since Week One of the 2020 season in a game that will also be televised by MyVLT’s Rivalry Thursday.

Clinton’s final road trip of the season will be at Karns on October 6th. Following a bye week, the Dragons close their season at home with games against Lenoir City (4-6) on October 20th and Heritage (4-6) on October 27th.

Clinton went 5-5 in 2022, missing out on the playoffs after posting an 0-5 record in Region play.