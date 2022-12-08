Downtown Clinton hosting Holiday Market, Cookie Crawl Saturday

This Saturday, December 10th, everyone is invited to come out to Historic Downtown Clinton for the downtown merchants’ association’s Holiday Market and Cookie Crawl.

From 10 am to 5 pm, downtown Clinton will come alive with all of the shops open and decorated for the holidays and filled with unique Christmas gift ideas. There will be vendors set up in the downtown area as well as food trucks and more. The Cookie Crawl, where shops offer visitors Christmas cookies, begins at 1 pm, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to visit for photos between 1 and 4 pm.