Downtown Clinton hosting Holiday Market, Cookie Crawl Saturday

This Saturday, December 10th, everyone is invited to come out to Historic Downtown Clinton for the downtown merchants’ association’s Holiday Market and Cookie Crawl.

From 10 am to 5 pm, downtown Clinton will come alive with all of the shops open and decorated for the holidays and filled with unique Christmas gift ideas. There will be vendors set up in the downtown area as well as food trucks and more. The Cookie Crawl, where shops offer visitors Christmas cookies, begins at 1 pm, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to visit for photos between 1 and 4 pm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

