Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours Thursday December 8, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She was born March 16, 1936 in Roane County and remained her entire life. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and one who loved the Lord with all her heart and wanted everyone to prepare to meet her again on the other side with her Saviour. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a great passion for animals and rescued numerous pets over the years, making a wonderful home for each one. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bryant Huff; parents, Colonel Raggles & Lela Todd Carter; sisters, Mary Lois Mehaffey, and Wilma Basler.

SURVIVORS

Children Gail Leach & husband, Michael of Kingston

Teresa Welsh of Knoxville

James Huff of Easley, SC

Dawn Whaley & husband, Scott of Kingston

3 Grandchildren Shay Phillips & husband, Billy of Knoxville

Fuller Welsh of Winchester, VA

Tyler Bailey of Kingston

A host of extended family members and friends

A private graveside service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are to be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter or Tiger Haven. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.