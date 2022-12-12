Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born August 9, 1953, in Knoxville to the late Carl and Blanche Mayes. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher. Doodle’s graduated from Clinton High School in 1971 where she served as the first female Student Council President and was an avid athlete. She was a true Dragon and upon college graduation went back to Clinton to pursue her teaching passion. Doodle’s was the PE teacher at Clinton Middle School for 30-plus years. Once a Dragon always a Dragon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, CW Mayes, Jr., and nephew, Michael Wayne Davis.

She is survived by her sister, Pat Albertini & husband Joe of Clinton; nieces, Michelle Manning & husband Mark of Andersonville and Manda Pyatt & husband Jonathan of Norris; nephew, Walter Mayes & wife Amanda of Andersonville, Robert Mayes & wife Wendy of Andersonville; great nieces and nephews, Tori and Tyler Pyatt, Taylor Davis, Allie and Eberle Mayes, Mattie and Mason Manning, and Cooper and Adelyn Mayes; sister-in-law, Rhonda Mayes; several great nieces and great-nephews.

The family is honoring Doodle’s wishes and there will be no services. She would like her family and friends to remember her as walking upright and tall, in good health, playing golf, and most of all loving the Lord and teaching his word. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Clinton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com