Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born August 9, 1953, in Knoxville to the late Carl and Blanche Mayes.  She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher.  Doodle’s graduated from Clinton High School in 1971 where she served as the first female Student Council President and was an avid athlete.  She was a true Dragon and upon college graduation went back to Clinton to pursue her teaching passion.  Doodle’s was the PE teacher at Clinton Middle School for 30-plus years. Once a Dragon always a Dragon.  In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, CW Mayes, Jr., and nephew, Michael Wayne Davis.

She is survived by her sister, Pat Albertini & husband Joe of Clinton; nieces, Michelle Manning & husband Mark of Andersonville and Manda Pyatt & husband Jonathan of Norris; nephew, Walter Mayes & wife Amanda of Andersonville, Robert Mayes & wife Wendy of Andersonville; great nieces and nephews, Tori and Tyler Pyatt, Taylor Davis, Allie and Eberle Mayes, Mattie and Mason Manning, and Cooper and Adelyn Mayes; sister-in-law, Rhonda Mayes; several great nieces and great-nephews.

The family is honoring Doodle’s wishes and there will be no services.  She would like her family and friends to remember her as walking upright and tall, in good health, playing golf, and most of all loving the Lord and teaching his word. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Clinton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville

Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.