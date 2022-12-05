DOE hosting open house to discuss proposed landfill

There will be an open house Thursday evening in Oak Ridge to discuss the proposed new federal landfill to be located west of the Y-12 National Security Complex.

The open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 pm this Thursday, December 8, at the Scarboro Community Center at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recently signed the final Record of Decision (ROD) for the Environmental Management Disposal Facility (EMDF) project.

In its announcement of Thursday’s event, the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management said, “We know there is a high level of interest in this important project, and we remain committed to our promise of keeping the community informed about any new developments or details.”

Thursday’s event is described as an open house poster session, and in addition to the information shared on these posters, there will be experts on hand to discuss updates and personally answer any questions attendees may have.

The information shared during the event will focus on:

the planning process,

site preparation activities,

the Field Demonstration Project,

anticipated timeline for construction, and

future work enabled by EMDF.

The DOE has said it needs the new landfill as the current one fills up and additional site cleanup work continues at Y-12 and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The new landfill, the EMDF, has been the subject of multiple community meetings and many discussions between DOE, EPA, and TDEC.

For more information about EMDF and to see the final Record of Decision, visit https://ucor.com/additional-emdf-information/.