Dizzy Dean Lowe, age 87, passed away, December 26, 2022 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

Dizzy was born on October 29, 1935 and raised in the New River Community, and he lived most of his life in this area. He was a member of Batley Baptist Church. He retired from Coastal Lumber in Braxton, W.V. He loved trains, mowing, fishing and spending time with his family.

Dizzy was preceded in death by his father, Arlie Lowe; mother, Joann Lowe; brother, Odel Lowe; son, Eddie Dean Lowe; sisters, Mary Talley and Bobbie Henry; daughter, Candice Layman and two infant siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lowe; daughter Vicky Shoffner; son, Ricky Lowe; granddaughters, Vanna Neeley, Amber Lowe and Jennifer Lowe; grandsons, Joshua Stout, Amos Wicks, Jacob Lowe; great granddaughters, Elizabeth Neeley, Jaidyn Stout and Isabella Lowe; great grandsons, James Neeley, Jeremiah Neeley, Daulton Cox, Colton Stout and Issac Jones; brothers, Dennis Lowe, Cardus Lowe, Meridith Lowe and JR Lowe; sister, Gertrude Lowe; also great grandchildren, Bradley, Jolie, Corbin, Cooper, Cheyenne Grason and Easton.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 31, 2022 between the hours of 11:00am- 1:00pm at Batley Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm at Batley Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Lowe and Pastor Kevin Currington officiating. A private graveside service will be later. Premier Sharp Funeral is proud to serve the Lowe family. You may send a condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com