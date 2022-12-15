Craig A. Dillworth, age 65 of Knoxville

Craig A. Dillworth, age 65 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on December 10, 2022, after a long fight with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease.  Craig was born on October 10, 1957, in Akron, Ohio to Reginald and the late Sara (Sisco) Dillworth. Craig’s career was in the Oil and Gas industry as an Operations/Sales Director of Nitrogen Generation. He was a world traveler in his work life and personal life. Craig was a very friendly man that loved to meet and talk with everyone. He grew up loving to fish and hunt with family and friends. He loved sports, especially the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. He was a faithful man that loved to teach, and song lead. Most recently he attended the Oak Ridge Church of Christ. He was a wonderful father and grandfather.
Survivors include his former wife and mother of his children, Cynthia (Kerr) Dillworth; daughters, Brooke VanMeter (Adam) and Nichole Jeffcoat (Keith); six grandchildren, David Jeffcoat, Benjamin Jeffcoat, Brody VanMeter, Bryce VanMeter, Aidan VanMeter and Avery VanMeter; his father, Reginald Dillworth; his brother, Lealand Dillworth; his sister, Regina Mesko (Paul), and several nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara (Sisco) Dillworth.
 
Visitation will take place on Sunday December 18, 2022, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd, Akron, Ohio 44305.  A funeral service will take place on Monday December 19, 2022, at 11am at the funeral home, with an hour of visitation prior.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.

