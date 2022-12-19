County announces holiday schedule for convenience centers, county offices

Anderson County Government offices, including the Senior Center and government satellite offices, will be closed Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th for Christmas. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th.

The county’s trash convenience centers will be closed on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th. However, the facilities will be open at 8 a.m. the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26th.

All Anderson County Government offices, including the Senior Center and government satellite offices, also will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. All offices will reopen at 8 am. Tuesday, January 3rd.