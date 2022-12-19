County announces holiday schedule for convenience centers, county offices

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

Anderson County Government offices, including the Senior Center and government satellite offices, will be closed Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th for Christmas. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th.

The county’s trash convenience centers will be closed on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th. However, the facilities will be open at 8 a.m. the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26th.  

All Anderson County Government offices, including the Senior Center and government satellite offices, also will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. All offices will reopen at 8 am. Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

US Attorney: Pair plotted attack on Knoxville FBI office

Two East Tennessee men allegedly planned to attack the FBI’s Knoxville field office and kill …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.