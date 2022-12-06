Computer Science Education Week underway

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

This week, the Tennessee Department of Education is celebrating “Computer Science (CS) Education Week,” highlighting the importance of computer science education for K-12 students. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proclaimed the week of December 5-11 as “Computer Science Education Week” in Tennessee, emphasizing the importance of inspiring K-12 students to embrace computer science education and the opportunities available within the field.

In the 2022 Legislative Session, the Tennessee General Assembly unanimously passed the Chapter 979 of the Public Acts of 2022, ensuring all Tennessee school districts will implement new computer science requirements to ensure all students are fully prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Additionally, the department is partnering with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network to host the Computer Science Momentum Expedition (CSME), which will be held in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, December 6. CSME will launch National Computer Science Education Week in Tennessee and will allow educators to learn more about Tennessee’s efforts to expand computer science interest and exposure for K-12 students.

Participants will be able to engage with industry leaders and learn more about computer science integration in all grades and across all content areas. This event will feature keynote speakers, field trips, door prizes, and more. The department encourages schools, educators, and districts to share their celebrations throughout the week on social media using #CSDrivesTN.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

One more member needed for BZA

(AC Commission press release) The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.