Computer Science Education Week underway

This week, the Tennessee Department of Education is celebrating “Computer Science (CS) Education Week,” highlighting the importance of computer science education for K-12 students. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proclaimed the week of December 5-11 as “Computer Science Education Week” in Tennessee, emphasizing the importance of inspiring K-12 students to embrace computer science education and the opportunities available within the field.

In the 2022 Legislative Session, the Tennessee General Assembly unanimously passed the Chapter 979 of the Public Acts of 2022, ensuring all Tennessee school districts will implement new computer science requirements to ensure all students are fully prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Additionally, the department is partnering with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network to host the Computer Science Momentum Expedition (CSME), which will be held in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, December 6. CSME will launch National Computer Science Education Week in Tennessee and will allow educators to learn more about Tennessee’s efforts to expand computer science interest and exposure for K-12 students.

Participants will be able to engage with industry leaders and learn more about computer science integration in all grades and across all content areas. This event will feature keynote speakers, field trips, door prizes, and more. The department encourages schools, educators, and districts to share their celebrations throughout the week on social media using #CSDrivesTN.