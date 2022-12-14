Cole enters plea in fatal 2021 hit-and-run

A Clinton man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 39-year-old man in November of 2021.

51-year-old Dannon Ray Cole had originally been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, but pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality, and was sentenced to one year, nine months behind bars and ordered to pay $641 in fines. Officials with the DA’s office tell our partners at Oak Ridge Today that vehicular homicide typically requires proof of intoxication, but since Cole was not tracked down until nine days after the crash, it was not possible to make that determination.

As we reported at the time, 39-year-old Jordan Pitts had been operating a motorized bicycle traveling north on Clinch Avenue near Portwood Road at around 3:30 am November 20th, 2021 as he headed to work at the Hardees in South Clinton when he was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene. Cole was arrested on November 29th, 2021—nine days after the crash–in Knoxville by agents with the US Marshal’s Office and Clinton police officers.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle through a combination of physical evidence left at the scene and photo evidence that provided them with a description of what turned out to be a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup. The photographic evidence included a view of the truck’s license plate, and after speaking with its registered owner, detectives identified Cole as a person of interest. The owner confirmed that Cole had been using the truck, which was found in Clinton with the heavy front-end damage consistent with what investigators expected they would find based on the evidence at the scene of the crash.

Cole has two prior convictions for driving under the influence in Knox County in 2018 and 2019, and at the time of the fatal hit-and-run, had been out on bond Cole was out on bond after police in Clinton allegedly found him passed out in a vehicle on Seivers Boulevard on Halloween 2021.

Cole was given credit for the time he has already spent behind bars since his arrest on November 29th, 2021.