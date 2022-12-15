Clyde A Wilder, 67

Clyde A Wilder while sleeping Dec.11, 2022, Jesus said to him “It is time, well done my child, come home.”

Clyde 67, was born May 28,1955, at Pine Mountain, KY to Kermit and Ella Jane Shepherd Wilder.

He was an avid computer and electronics repair technician serving the trucking community in Knoxville for many years.

In his latter years Clyde gave his life to the Lord and gave his time helping those around him through the church and the homeless community.

He wanted everyone to know he was saved, and God had forgiven all his sins and he was going to Heaven. No one can be so bad or get so far away from God that he cannot find you.

The family wants to thank UT Hospice and his nurse, Abigail Thomas for the loving care given to him.

He is preceded in death by: parents Kermit and Ella Jane Shepherd Wilder, brother, Donald Lee Wilder.

He is survived by three children: Jennifer Cornett, who was his caregiver for several years, Linda Cornett both of Knoxville, Tn. Jeffery Wilder of Little Rock, Ak.: four sisters Phyllis Turner and husband Coburn, Peggy Cornett and husband Dennis, Pauline Boggs and husband Bobby, Barbara Halcomb and husband Johnny. Survived also by his beloved canine companion of many years, Ginger.

A celebration of Clyde’s life will be held at Big Laurel Baptist Church, Big Laurel, Ky. With Bobby Boggs officiating. The date will be announced later.

