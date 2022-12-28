Clerk, Trustee drive-thru in Clinton closed due to busted pipe

The drive thru serving the Anderson County Trustee and Clerk’s Offices in the parking garage of the Jolley Building in downtown Clinton is closed until further notice after a water pipe froze overnight and burst.

Trustee Regina Copeland and County Clerk Jeff Cole, in a joint announcement this morning, said that efforts are already underway to make the necessary repairs.

Both officials encourage anyone who has business with the Trustee or Clerk’s office to walk across the street to the County Courthouse or visit one of the satellite offices in Andersonville or Oak Ridge. The Oak Ridge location also features a drive-thru and is located at 728 Emory Valley Road,

Copeland and Cole thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.