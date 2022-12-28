Clerk, Trustee drive-thru in Clinton closed due to busted pipe

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 175 Views

The drive thru serving the Anderson County Trustee and Clerk’s Offices in the parking garage of the Jolley Building in downtown Clinton is closed until further notice after a water pipe froze overnight and burst.

Trustee Regina Copeland and County Clerk Jeff Cole, in a joint announcement this morning, said that efforts are already underway to make the necessary repairs.

Both officials encourage anyone who has business with the Trustee or Clerk’s office to walk across the street to the County Courthouse or visit one of the satellite offices in Andersonville or Oak Ridge. The Oak Ridge location also features a drive-thru and is located at 728 Emory Valley Road,

Copeland and Cole thanked members of the public for their patience and understanding.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Reminder: Campbell County in search of Veterans Affairs Director

The Campbell County Board of Commissioners is now accepting applications for the Veterans Affairs Director …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.