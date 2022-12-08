Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 45 Views

Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family December 7, 2022. Claude was born October 18. 1944. Preceded in death by his father Wade McCuiston, mother Ophelia McCuiston Ault Miller, Arthur Ault (stepfather), George Miller Sr., sister Iva Joe, brothers Cecil and Howard McCuiston, step brothers Dickie Ault, and George Miller Jr, Grandmother Ester Parsley.

Claude leaves behind wife Susie, daughters Susan Lewis Saine (Heith) and Heather Mahoney (Ryan), brother Bill McCuiston (Peggy)

Grand Children Kailey Lewis, Caden Saine, Colby Lewis, Abigail Mahoney, Natalie Mahoney and Cooper Saine & many friends and family.

Claude had a love for life. Loving husband of 52 years, wonderful father, & grandfather to six grandchildren. His friends called him Mackie and he was always referred to as “good ole Claude.”

He was an avid golfer, reader, Fox News watcher, Don Williams listener, long member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Claude was a proud marine who loved to show his American Pride. Graduate of Clinton High School retired from Ornl and K-25 after 30 years, he also had Claude McCuiston roofing company for over 20 years.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022, with the service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home Clinton, Tennessee. Claude’s burial will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00pm at Grandview Memorial Gardens Clinton, Tennessee with full military honors presented by Campbell County honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Tunnel to Towers foundation T2T.org or First Baptist Church Life Center.

Pallbearers: Colby Lewis, Caden Saine, Cooper Saine, Ryan Mahoney, Heith Saine, Garry Whitley, Tom Marshall, and Frank Hammerling.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, age 77, of Kingston

Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, age 77, of Kingston, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.