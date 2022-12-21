City of Clinton holiday closures

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 156 Views

The city of Clinton has announced its schedule for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Clinton City Hall and all city offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th for Christmas.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Public hearing set for Bull Run water permit changes

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Water Resources will hold a public …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.