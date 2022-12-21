City of Clinton holiday closures

The city of Clinton has announced its schedule for the upcoming Christmas holiday.
Clinton City Hall and all city offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th for Christmas.
The city of Clinton has announced its schedule for the upcoming Christmas holiday.
Clinton City Hall and all city offices will be closed on Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th for Christmas.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Water Resources will hold a public …