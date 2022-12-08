City collecting coats, toys, food for local kids

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured 1 Comment 32 Views

The city of Clinton is collecting items to benefit students in the city school system.

Officials are asking for donations of:

  • kids’ winter jackets,
  • unwrapped toys, games, books, or other school-age-appropriate gifts, and
  • non-perishable food, or easy-to-prepare meal items

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

If you would like to help out this holiday season, drop off your donations through Wednesday, December 14th at Clinton City Hall and at the Clinton Community Center.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

‘Candlelight Christmas’ returns to Museum of Appalachia

The Museum of Appalachia will hold its annual “Candlelight Christmas” this Friday and Saturday, December …

One comment

  1. Fafaslot.net
    December 8, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Greetings from California! I’m bored at work
    so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
    I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take
    a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick
    your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
    Anyways, great blog!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.