City collecting coats, toys, food for local kids

The city of Clinton is collecting items to benefit students in the city school system.

Officials are asking for donations of:

kids’ winter jackets,

unwrapped toys, games, books, or other school-age-appropriate gifts, and

non-perishable food, or easy-to-prepare meal items

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

If you would like to help out this holiday season, drop off your donations through Wednesday, December 14th at Clinton City Hall and at the Clinton Community Center.