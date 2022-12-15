Christmas in the Park returns Friday

The annual Christmas in the Park event returns to Norris Dam State Park on Friday, December 16th from 5:30 to 9 pm.

Enjoy this family-friendly holiday event at Norris Dam State Park. Meet Santa at the Rice Gristmill and browse through the gift shop. There will be live music in the Threshing Barn as well as a live auction of a variety of delicious pies. Attendees will also be able to enjoy more live music at the Lenoir Museum, along with warm beverages and holiday crafts for the whole family.

If you have questions, please contact the park office at 865-425-4500.