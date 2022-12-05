Christmas for Rocky Top Kids Celebration Saturday

Jim Harris

The annual Christmas for Rocky Top Kids celebration will be held this Saturday, December 10th at 5 pm at Main Street Baptist Church.

The event will include playtime, gifts and a visit from Santa.

Organizers say that this event, aimed at providing Christmas gifts and cheer to kids in need in the Rocky Top area, is made possible entirely by donations. If you would like to help the holidays a little brighter for a child in need, you can drop off new toys valued at between $10 and $15 at one of several donation sites, which include Steve Pyatt Insurance, the offices of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the Anderson County Jail, Fox’s Diner and the Rocky Top Police Department.

