Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 48 Views

Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away peacefully December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.  She was born December 7, 1936, in Whitesburg, KY to Mary E. and Elzy P. Adkins.

On June 21, 1955, she wed her devoted husband Randall “Tommy” Sexton of 67 years.  She loved cooking for family and friends and devoted her life to loving the Lord.

Carol is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and 7 siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, retired Air Force Master Sergeant Randall S. “Tommy” Sexton; daughters Debbie (Terry) Collins, Brenda (Chuck) Smith, Mendy (Mike) Wolfenbarger, and son Randy (Allie) Sexton.  Six grandchildren, Matt (Valerie) Collins, Kim (John) Bryant, Kayla (Justin) Anderson, Brent (Kianna) Smith, Randi (Blaine) Wolfe, Jake (Felicity) Sexton. Five great grandchildren, Rylan, Boone, Noah, Raini and Willow.

Carol also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends that will miss her dearly.

Family and friends will meet at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside service and interment provided by Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN.

www.holleygamble.com

