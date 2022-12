Carol Goddard, age 58 of Waynesboro, Georgia passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside will immediately follow at Goddard Cemetery in Petros.

