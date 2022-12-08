‘Candlelight Christmas’ returns to Museum of Appalachia

The Museum of Appalachia will hold its annual “Candlelight Christmas” this Friday and Saturday, December 9th & 10th.

Each day, it runs from 4 to 9 pm and features the museum’s pioneer village all decked out for the holidays in traditional Appalachian fashion, live music throughout the grounds, artisans and crafters, and all kinds of old-fashioned family fun, such as wagon rides, Christmas storytelling, and more.

Tickets are available at www.museumofappalachia.org and at Museum itself. The cost is $45 for families of two adults and their kids, $20 for kids ages 13 and up, and $10 for kids ages 6 through 12. Kids under 6 and Museum members get in free.