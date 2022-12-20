Campbell County seeks Veterans Affairs Director

The Campbell County Board of Commissioners is now accepting applications for the Veterans Affairs Director position. All applications must be submitted to the County Commission’s office no later than 12pm Wednesday January 4th, 2023.

Applications may be emailed to AmandaG@campbellcountygov.com or mailed to P.O. Box 835 Jacksboro TN 37757.

The Director of the Campbell County Veterans Affairs Department shall be any individual who served on active duty with retirement or discharge under honorable conditions in the Armed Forces of the United States.

· Education: High School Diploma or greater.

· Must be able to understand, interpret and apply the various laws, regulations, and directives relating to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs policies, and procedures.

· Valid Tennessee Driver’s License.

· Ability to complete and maintain the accreditation certification program conducted by the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.