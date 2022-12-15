Busy times at RTPL

Here is a look at some of the upcoming events and programs at the Rocky Top Public Library.

This afternoon (12/15) and every Thursday at 4 pm, bring the kids out for “Full STEAM Ahead,” a program featuring fun activities centered around Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, or STEAM.

Friday at 10:30 am, bring the little ones out for Preschool Storytime.

Monday, get ready for a little painting during “Happy Trees” with Marcy at 12 noon.

Tuesday at 11 am, you’re invited to come out with your needles and thread and join in the always-entertaining “Stitch & Chat.”

On Wednesday, have the teens come in to “Charge & Chill” at 3 pm and your newer readers come out to practice reading to a dog with “Paws to Read” at 4 pm.

The Rocky Top Public Library will be closed for Christmas December 23rd through the 27th.

For more information, visit www.rockytoppubliclibrary.org or call 865-426-6762.