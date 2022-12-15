Busy times at RTPL

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 12 Views

Here is a look at some of the upcoming events and programs at the Rocky Top Public Library.

This afternoon (12/15) and every Thursday at 4 pm, bring the kids out for “Full STEAM Ahead,” a program featuring fun activities centered around Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, or STEAM.

Friday at 10:30 am, bring the little ones out for Preschool Storytime.

Monday, get ready for a little painting during “Happy Trees” with Marcy at 12 noon.

Tuesday at 11 am, you’re invited to come out with your needles and thread and join in the always-entertaining “Stitch & Chat.”

On Wednesday, have the teens come in to “Charge & Chill” at 3 pm and your newer readers come out to practice reading to a dog with “Paws to Read” at 4 pm.

The Rocky Top Public Library will be closed for Christmas December 23rd through the 27th.

For more information, visit www.rockytoppubliclibrary.org or call 865-426-6762.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oliver Springs Parade is Saturday

The holiday parade season in Anderson County will come to a close this weekend, when …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.