Bruce Darrell Seiber, age 68 of Oak Ridge

Bruce Darrell Seiber, age 68 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022.

He was born on November 20, 1954. His family describes him as being a hard worker and a loving family man. For over 40 years, he owned and operated his own landscaping company and maintained rental properties around the area. He was generous and would often give back to his community. He loved to joke around with folks but mainly loved fishing and was a big fan of Tennessee Football. Most importantly he loved his children with all of his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Thelma Seiber; brother, Ronnie Seiber; sister, Valorie Fredrick; niece, Missy Fredrick.

Bruce is survived by sons, Joe Seiber and wife Sonya, Josh Sampson; daughters, Amy Seiber and husband Alexey, Amanda Seiber Adcock and husband Willie; grandchildren, Dillon Seiber, Yuri Kamyshkov, Hailey Adcock, Madison Scarborough and other grandchildren; sisters, Roma Jean Shelton, Nancy Langley, Barbara Seiber, and Gail Brown; spouse, Shell Seiber; other extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Seiber family. www.sharpfh.com.

