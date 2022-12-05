Brenda Joyce Armes, “BJ,” age 49 of Clinton

Brenda Joyce Armes, “BJ,” age 49 of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

She was born on January 31, 1973 in Oak Ridge. BJ was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, class of 1990 and worked as a Nurse for over 20 years. She truly was the cornerstone of her family, always taking care of them and happily putting them before herself. Her children were her whole world and her grandbabies stole her heart one by one. She was a proud “Nonna” and mother.

BJ was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Hensley and granddaughter, AhNiyah Mullins.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Armes; mother, Betty Hensley; son, Cody Armes and wife Brittani; daughters, Kayla and Haley; grandchildren, Brileigh Armes, Kylen Armes, Koda Armes, Tyler Armes, AhZarah Hart, AziKeem Hart; brother, Jody Hensley; special friends, Tina James and Janie New.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Rev. Joseph Key officiating.

