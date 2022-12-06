Bradyn Sandlin, age 18, of Kingston passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at UT Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born August 21, 2004 in Oak Ridge and was a 2022 graduate of Roane County High School. Bradyn had just completed his first semester at Roane State Community College. He was presently employed by Taco Bell in Kingston. He enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and loved animals, especially cats. Preceded in death by his mother, Tara Poole; great-grandfather, Melvin Page; great-grandmother, Linda Sandlin.

SURVIVORS

Father Matthew Poole of Kingston

Sisters Emma & Sophia Poole of Kingston

Grandparents Butch & Tonja Page of Kingston

Larry & Lauren Poole of Kingston

Great-grandmother Glenna Page of Kingston

Great-grandfather Stan Sandlin of Kingston

The Love of his life Stephanie Early of Kingston

A host of extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following with Pastor Robert Langford officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Saturday at Roane Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession should meet at Fraker Funeral Home Saturday morning by 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.