Nathan Newport (ACDF booking photo)

Bond set at $1 million in Oliver Springs shooting

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

On Tuesday, bond for the Oliver Springs man accused of shooting and killing his wife Monday morning was set at $1 million.

60-year-old Nathan Lee Newport is charged with first-degree murder in the shotgun shooting death of his wife, 52-year-old Janice Newport.

District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office says that Oliver Springs police officers were called to a home on Midway Drive at around 6:30 am Monday on a call of a domestic disturbance with violence, and when they arrived and made entry, spotted the body of 52-year-old Janice Newport with an apparent gunshot wound. Her husband remained in the home, and was described as being armed and refusing to come out, while also preventing emergency responders from attempting to treat his wife’s injuries during what was described as a brief standoff with officers from the OSPD and the Oak Ridge Police Department SWAT Team.

Cole’s next court appearance is set for Tuesday, December 27.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

State releases ACT results

(TDE) Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the ACT state results and participation rate …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.