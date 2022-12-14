Bond set at $1 million in Oliver Springs shooting

On Tuesday, bond for the Oliver Springs man accused of shooting and killing his wife Monday morning was set at $1 million.

60-year-old Nathan Lee Newport is charged with first-degree murder in the shotgun shooting death of his wife, 52-year-old Janice Newport.

District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office says that Oliver Springs police officers were called to a home on Midway Drive at around 6:30 am Monday on a call of a domestic disturbance with violence, and when they arrived and made entry, spotted the body of 52-year-old Janice Newport with an apparent gunshot wound. Her husband remained in the home, and was described as being armed and refusing to come out, while also preventing emergency responders from attempting to treat his wife’s injuries during what was described as a brief standoff with officers from the OSPD and the Oak Ridge Police Department SWAT Team.

