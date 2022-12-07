Bobby Utley, age 82, of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 87 Views

Bobby Utley, age 82, of Clinton passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Tennova Turkey Creek.  Bob was born September 23, 1940, in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Raymond and Pauline Utley.  He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.  Bob was an avid outdoorsman that loved farming and gardening. Bob loved big.  His greatest loves on earth were his wife, and two children, and his pride and joy were his 4 grandchildren and Papa’s two buddies, Bella and Bentley.  Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. 

He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Sue Vandergriff Utley of Clinton; daughter, Karen Arowood & husband Bob of Clinton and their son, Reid; son, Brad Utley & girlfriend BJ Amburgey and Brad’s children, Carson Utley, Camryn Utley, and Carter Utley all of Clinton; brothers, Roy Utley & wife Sue of Clinton, Carl Utley & wife Betty of Clinton, and Chuck Utley & wife Theresa of Clinton; sisters, Shirley Wells of Claxton, Brenda Gray & husband Lonnie of Clinton, and Pat Gray & husband Ronnie of Clinton; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Clayton Duncan and Pastor Clarence Duncan officiating.  His graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mary Louise Poly 

Mary Louise Poly  November 25, 1923 – December 4, 2022  Louise grew up in Meadville, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.