Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Billy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended North Knoxville Baptist Church. Billy owned and operated H&S Logging for 45 years with his brother-in-law, Frankie Shelton. Billy loved fishing and was an avid bass fisherman. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He also loved going to watch his granddaughter, Makenzie “Pook” play softball. Billy will be remembered as a family man that loved his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone that knew Billy knew that he loved to share his testimony and God’s plan of salvation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Silvey; parents, James and Elsie Henderson; brother, Pete Jones; sisters, Bobbie Monroe, Polly Sherrod, and Beattie Shelton.

He leaves behind his wife, Cathy Henderson of Knoxville; children, Lisa Seeber & husband Harlon of Clinton, BJ Henderson & wife Jennifer of Clinton, and Mitchell Posey of Knoxville; grandchildren, Christi Greene & husband Russ, Brittany Watson & husband Jonathan, Rachael Silvey, and MaKenzie Henderson; great-grandchildren, Bryson Greene, Jacob Watson, Brennan Greene, and Job Watson; sisters, Wilma “Tootsie” Steverson of GA, Wanda McCown & husband Mike of Karns, and Debra Roop & husband Rick; son-in-law, Mark Silvey; brothers-in-law, David Monroe and Dale Sherrod; several nieces, nephews, and host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Gary Smith, Rev. Jimmy Davidson, and Brother Mark Kitts officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Monday at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com