Our partners at BBB-TV have announced the replay schedule for several of the area’s Christmas Parades.

The Weekend Replay Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, 8 pm…Harriman

Friday, 7 pm…Oak Ridge

8:10 pm…Clinton

9:03 pm…Kingston

9:56 pm…Harriman

Saturday, 2 pm…Oak Ridge

3:10 pm…Clinton

4:03 pm…Harriman

9:00 pm…Oak Ridge