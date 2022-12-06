ASAP touts P3 Campus app as valuable tool

(ASAP) ASAP of Anderson continues to encourage Oak Ridge and Anderson County students to use the P3 Campus app. Students can use the software to anonymously report mental health needs, guns, suicide threats, violence, drugs, vandalism, bullying, or they can reach out if they just need someone to talk to. Professionals will respond to any concerns communicated through the platform, and someone will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to incoming messages. P3 Campus allows ASAP to foster a relationship between school officials, police officers, mental health professionals, parents and caregivers, and students themselves.

Students from Oak Ridge and Anderson County High Schools can send concerns through the P3 Campus app on their phone or on their computer by visiting P3Campus.com. The Oak Ridge School System has the app downloaded onto every school laptop for students to seamlessly click on and access immediately. Reports made through the P3 Campus app have no limit on how long the message can be. Reporters can send pictures, screenshots, videos, or audio recordings on the website or app, and they can talk to a real person who will quickly respond to their messages.

ASAP of Anderson is confident that P3 Campus will benefit students and school administrators by bringing awareness to substance misuse and mental health needs.

To stay up to date with the latest news from ASAP, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn or visit www.asapofanderson.org.

