Anderson County holiday traditions dot the December calendar

Jim Harris 12 hours ago

If you will be spending the holidays in East Tennessee, and welcoming in out of town guests, make sure they take part in at least one, if not all, of Anderson County’s beloved holiday traditions.

Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism division, has released a new blog highlighting some of the area’s favorite Christmas celebrations, everything from tree lighting ceremonies and parades, to holiday markets, “Cookie Crawls,” and more. Also highlighted are the annual Candlelight Christmas at the Museum of Appalachia and an all-new Winter Festival in Norris.

Here is a link to the blog, which has information on events in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top.

Photo from Adventure Anderson

