Amberly Brasher went to be with the Lord and to follow her loving husband on November 29, 2022.  She was also preceded in death by her adored grandmother Dorothy Wealer (Kingo) and her cherished grandfather Lonzie Patterson.  Amberly always made sure her friends had a safe place to stay, and her sassy/spunky attitude was something that would light up a room.  Everyone can attest that she was well known for being late, but this time she was too early at age 46.  She is survived by son, Axel Brasher and daughter, Annaly Brasher whom she protected fiercely.  Amberly also left behind her father and stepmother, Chuck and Cathy Boyd along with her mother, Patty Boyd.  Left to cherish her memory as well aunt and uncle Dianna and Louis Booher, also her cousins Megan Kinnedy and Shaun Booher.  In addition to a host of other family and friends that will miss her immensely. 

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with a celebration of life at 3:00 pm.

