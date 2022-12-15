Amanda Lee Crawford, age 43 of Oak Ridge

Amanda Lee Crawford, age 43 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

She was born on October 31, 1979 in Knoxville, TN to the late William D. Taylor and Vida Goins Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Tracy Goins, and Bethany St. Antoine; brother, James St. Antoine.

Survivors include her daughters, Madilynn Shelton and Haylee Crawford; sisters, Leah Taylor and Cheyenne Edwards; brothers, Logan Taylor and William Taylor; special friend, Jesse Turner and his son, Preston Turner; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

