Albahealth in Roane County to lay off 100+ in early 2023

A business in Roane County has notified the state that it intends to permanently lay off over 100 workers during the first quarter of the new year.

Albahealth, located in Rockwood, filed a WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development last week indicating that the layoffs of a total of 121 workers will occur between January 2nd and March 31st, 2023.

Albahealth is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, which according to the company’s website, is a manufacturer and marketer of “reusable textiles, professional apparel, therapeutic support surfaces and disposable and single use medical products.”

