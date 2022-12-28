AAA: Gas prices show signs of stabilizing

(AAA-The Auto Club) Gas prices across the state are now starting to show signs of stabilization. Today’s gas price average is only a penny cheaper than last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.73 which is nearly 38 cents less expensive than one month ago and 25 cents less than one year ago.

“Falling gas prices early last week gave way to some slight fluctuation in prices over the weekend, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This could be a sign that Tennessee gas prices are beginning to stabilize. Over last week our metro areas saw a wide range of fluctuation, and it’s likely that fluctuation will continue through the end of the year.”

On Christmas Day, the Tennessee gas price average was $2.73 per gallon, 26 cents cheaper than what travelers paid in 2021.

Quick Facts

54% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.39 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.10 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.86), Morristown ($2.85), Jackson ($2.83)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.60), Cleveland ($2.60), Chattanooga ($2.64)