AAA: Gas prices fall for fifth straight week

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

(AAA) This week marks the fifth straight week of declines in the Tennessee gas price average. Over last week, gas prices across the state fell another nine cents, on average, and are now at the lowest point we have seen since May 2021. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.75 which is 48 cents less expensive than one month ago and nearly 26 cents less than one year ago.  

“Gas prices have been declining for five straights weeks here in Tennessee – and 4 out of those 5 weeks brought us double-digit declines,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Low seasonal gasoline demand alongside consistently lower oil prices are continuing to give the gift of falling prices at the pump. Barring any unexpected rebounds in the price of oil, it’s likely the trend of falling gas prices will continue through the end of the year.”

Falling gas prices are an early present for all drivers, but especially for the 2.4 million Tennesseans who are forecast to take a year-end holiday road trip. Today’s state average is 24 cents per gallon less than what travelers paid at the pump last Christmas ($2.99). 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

