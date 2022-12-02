2 Oak Ridge schools awarded STEM grant funding

Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced over $800,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 34 districts for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, middle school career and technical education (CTE), and high school school-based enterprise projects.

Funding is provided through the state’s Future Workforce Initiative, which is aimed at “boosting access to CTE, STEM, and Work-Based Learning (WBL) in the classroom.”

For the past two years, the department awarded start-up and expansion funding for middle school STEM and CTE programs and included a high school opportunity to qualify for school-based enterprise funding to increase enrollment in WBL courses.

Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion Grants have been awarded to 52 schools, including two in Oak Ridge. Middle School CTE Start-Up & Expansion Grants were awarded to 29 schools. Seven schools will receive High School School-Based Enterprise grant funding. To view a list of grant recipients, click here .

In Oak Ridge, both Jefferson and Robertsville Middle Schools were awarded $10,000 each.

“Tennessee continues to provide more pathways to help students transition from middle to high school, and these grants help ensure students have increased access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities, STEM, and career technical education,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are thrilled that we can make these opportunities happen over the last two years and help students be successful during high school and into their postsecondary and workforce careers.”

For the past four years, the Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion grants have directly supported the goal of the Future Workforce Initiative (FWI) to add an additional 100 new middle school STEM programs by 2022. High School School-Based Enterprise grants support the FWI by helping to eliminate barriers for students who can’t participate in off-campus WBL placements due to transportation and scheduling challenges.