William Jay Jackson, 37, of Rocky Top

William Jay Jackson, age 37 years of Rocky Top, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He loved football and his family. He is preceded in death by grandmother Willene Phillips, grandfather Jonah Phillips, grandmother Maggie Seiber, grandfather Damon Seiber.

He is survived by his mother and father Kathy and Jerry Jackson, children Tyler and Katie, brother Benj Jackson, and sister Julie Dial and husband David, and grandmother Diane Phillips, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation:2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel Rev. John Phillips officiating with the graveside service to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery – Cambria Hollow.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.