Walter Elbert Stooksbury, age 82, passed away on November 20, 2022, following an extended illness. Walter will be remembered as an intelligent, kind, loving husband, son, father, brother and friend.

Walter was born in Harriman, TN in 1940 where he spent his early childhood years, later moving to Norris, TN where he resided through high school before graduating college at The University of Tennessee. Walter then began a long and successful career at Horace Mann Insurance Company for the next 33 years. Walter enjoyed traveling, playing golf, UT Sports and was a huge classic car enthusiast. He was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, TN.

Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Maurice Stooksbury. Survived by his loving wife, Janice; brother, Dennis Stooksbury; sister, Claudette Grayson (Joel), niece and nephew, Karen and Buddy Queen; brother-in-law, Robert Lane (Peggy), sister-in-law, Joyce Ogburn; stepchildren, John Changas (Amy), Gina Ball (Gordon), Karen Trammell and Nick Changas, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held for the family in care of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or online www.alztennessee.org .  Online condolences may be extended at www.holleygamble.com

