Voting underway for TWRA Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

(TWRA) The public is invited to help the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency select the winning photos for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar contest and the collectible license hard cards. Votes can be submitted online. Click here to do so.

More than 5,000 entries for the photo contest were made this year and the field was narrowed down to these finalists. Voters will have the opportunity to select their favorite photo from eight categories. Photos with the most votes will be featured in the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife calendar which will be available in December. The deadline for voting is this Monday, November 7th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TN AG announces robocall enforcement actions

(TN AG press release) Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.